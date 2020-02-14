Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

