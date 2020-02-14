Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,025 shares in the company, valued at $662,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $169,668.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,346.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spok by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Spok by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spok by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

