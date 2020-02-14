Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 326,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 394,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

