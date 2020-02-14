SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,569,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

