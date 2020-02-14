SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. First Analysis increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.