Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,209.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $67,209.00 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.06133032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00060586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00128147 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.