State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.67 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

PB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.