State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.16 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,584,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,593,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,141,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

