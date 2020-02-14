State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,809 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sabre by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sabre by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

