State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 730 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,309. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,390. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.