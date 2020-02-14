State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.13 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $3,537,885.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 46,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,383,582.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,045 shares of company stock worth $8,855,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMGI stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

