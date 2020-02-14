State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 83,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 5,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

