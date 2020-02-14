State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.32 Million Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASGN by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $64.08. 6,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,753. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

