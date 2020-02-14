State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,644 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $39.09. 18,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

