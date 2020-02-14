State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Insperity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Insperity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NSP traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $144.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

