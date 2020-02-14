State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,015 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

