State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $191,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,776 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

