State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $66.96 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Prologis were worth $66,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Prologis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 101,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Prologis by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 77,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 3,562,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

