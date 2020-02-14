State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,493 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $80,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after purchasing an additional 474,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.80. 3,455,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

