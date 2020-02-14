State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,372 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.40. 1,720,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $214.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

