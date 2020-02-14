State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,380,997 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,840,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380,997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,963,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide.

