State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 23,833 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of AON worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.73. The stock had a trading volume of 584,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $200.24. Aon PLC has a one year low of $156.09 and a one year high of $234.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

