State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,302 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $56,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,995,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,315,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,212. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

