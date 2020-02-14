State Street Corp Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.98% of Deere & Company worth $2,179,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $167.67. 45,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,120. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

