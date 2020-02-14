State Street Corp Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.11% of Analog Devices worth $1,800,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after buying an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Analog Devices by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after buying an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.16. 768,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

