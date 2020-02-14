State Street Corp Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.40% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,269,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

