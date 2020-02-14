State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.86% of Sherwin-Williams worth $2,077,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

SHW traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $583.56. The company had a trading volume of 136,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,349. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.39 and a 200-day moving average of $559.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

