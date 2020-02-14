State Street Corp Sells 1,256,039 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,198,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,039 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 4.75% of Procter & Gamble worth $14,638,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,368,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

