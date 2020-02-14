State Street Corp Sells 42,902 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.44% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,470,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,081,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.80. 36,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,770. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $349.71 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

