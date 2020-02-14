Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $370.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

