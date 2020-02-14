Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $59.61. 8,172,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

