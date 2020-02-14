Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,374. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

