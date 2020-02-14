Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.69. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

