Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.30 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,650,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 262,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 164.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 3,434,576 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

