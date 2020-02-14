Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $884,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in International Paper by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in International Paper by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of IP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,347. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

