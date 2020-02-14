Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

