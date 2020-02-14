Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $968,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 206,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NYSE MS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 3,359,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,736,768. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

