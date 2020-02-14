Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $147.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

