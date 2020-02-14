Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. 27,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

