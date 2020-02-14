Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,072 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.