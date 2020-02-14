Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,012,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 946,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 5,857,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

