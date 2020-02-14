Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.44. 5,330,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,252. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

