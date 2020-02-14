Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Poloniex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $7.54 million and $903,527.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,250.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.78 or 0.04636047 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00752803 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,277,042 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

