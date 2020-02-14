Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002772 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Steem has a total market capitalization of $101.35 million and $21.51 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.79 or 0.04750189 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00772627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 370,888,548 coins and its circulating supply is 353,914,454 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, Poloniex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.