Steris (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $177.00 at Stephens

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. The stock had a trading volume of 783,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,131. Steris has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $168.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.