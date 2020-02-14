Steven J. Goulart Sells 14,200 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after purchasing an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

