Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,632 CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,232. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.