Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 466.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

