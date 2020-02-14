Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,947. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.88 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

