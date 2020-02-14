Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $239.28. 40,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.